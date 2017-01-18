205: People Don't Use the Weird Parts
- Follow up: MacRumors talks with Lattner
- LLVM
- Clang
- OpenGL
- Swift
- ARC
- Swift Open Source
- Casey's love letter to Swift
enums
- Swift Evolution "Commonly Rejected Changes" list
- asm.js, WebAssembly & TypeScript
- RxSwift
- Garbage collection vs. ARC
- Ending theme by Jonathan Mann
- Post-show Neutral
